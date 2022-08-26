Newark: Two seriously injured in A46 crash
Two people have suffered potentially life-changing injuries in a crash that closed the A46 for hours, say police.
Officers were called to reports of a collision on the busy road in Newark shortly before 09:00 BST.
Road closures were in place between Cattle Market Road and Brownhills Roundabouts throughout the afternoon.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses or those with dashcam footage to come forward.
Det Con Andy Fawcett, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "There will have been some motorists who saw this incident happen, due to it taking place on a busy road during rush hour.
"We'd also like to review the dash-cam footage of anyone who drove on the A46 near Newark at this time, particularly lorry drivers who were in the area."
The injured pair are being treated in hospital.
