Terminally ill woman 'really worried' for winter as fuel prices soar
By Rob Sissons and Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A terminally ill woman from Nottinghamshire says she will have to cut back on gas and electricity usage this winter due to soaring costs.
Carol Travis, from Kirkby-in-Ashfield, was diagnosed with throat cancer in January after her weight began to drop.
She said she was "really worried" about paying for her heating this winter after it was announced the average UK energy bill would increase to £3,549.
The 73-year-old called on the government to offer more support.
Ms Travis feels the cold due to her illness and relies on central heating and an electric fire to stay warm.
She currently lives off £232.30 a week and is left with £30 after paying for utilities, rent and food.
She told the BBC her gas and electric account was already £331 overdrawn.
"Money's very tight," she said. "I live day to day - I have to. I just have what I can afford. I'm really worried.
"I know I'm not the only person feeling like this. I know people my age and they're feeling the exact same thing."
Households are facing a leap in energy prices from October when the typical bill will rise by 80%.
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, who are vying to be the next prime minister, have both pledged more direct support for households struggling with surging gas and electricity bills.
But Ms Travis said the government needed to more to support the most vulnerable.
"I can't understand what's happening. The government ought to do something for us," she said.
"They've got to put a cap on the energy some way, if they'd only help us in some way."
