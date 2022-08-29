Balderton Lake: Protesters blow bubbles over YMCA kayaking plans

Protesters have been blowing bubbles on bank holiday Monday as part of a move against plans to allow kayaking on a lake in Nottinghamshire.

Campaign group Save Wildlife and Nature (SWAN) opposes a bid by YMCA and Balderton Parish Council to build a launch dock at Balderton Lake.

More than 100 people attended a protest in February.

The parish council has previously said wildlife would not be affected by the proposals.

SWAN said it would hand in a petition to the parish council on 7 September, with more than 4,000 people signing it in opposition to the plans.

On Monday protesters were encouraged to blow bubbles over the lake.

Campaigner Karen Callingham said the group's aims were "protecting the peace, tranquillity and wildlife of Balderton Lake".

"We look forward to giving the community a safe platform and event to channel their emotions and passion for saving this lake from commercial exploitation," she said.

"Nature is in crisis and this is a green oasis in an increasingly overdeveloped area."

Balderton Parish Council has previously said the plans by the YMCA to run supervised kayaking and canoeing activities at the lake would "not be detrimental to the wildlife" and it was confident that people's enjoyment of the lake would "not be not be compromised".

