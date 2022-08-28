Nottingham bus firm increases fares due to operating costs
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
A bus firm in Nottingham is putting up its fares for passengers in response to what it says are "significantly increased operating costs".
Nottingham City Transport (NCT) will introduce the new fares from Sunday.
The company said fuel and staffing costs were "much higher" than at the start of the year, with diesel costing NCT up to 50% more.
It added driver pay rates had also increased by 8.5% to 9.5% this year in response to a national shortage.
NCT said higher rates of pay were brought in to "recruit new drivers and minimise cancellations that are affecting the industry".
Some of the new fares include the price of an adult all day ticket going up from £4.40 to £4.70 in the Nottingham zone.
For the same ticket across the NCT network, the price will rise from £6.50 to £7.
The price for a standard single in the Nottingham city area, which applies to all payments, will increase from £2.40 to £2.50.
'Difficult times'
NCT added outer area fares on South Notts 1, Pathfinder 26 and Sky Blue 46, 47 would increase for the first time in three-and-a-half years, with single fares rising by up to 80p and day return fares rising by up to 90p.
NCT said the average fare increase of 6% was below the current rate of inflation, as it said NCT "continues to absorb much of the higher costs".
David Astill, NCT's managing director, added: "We appreciate these are difficult times for all and our business is contending with cost increases too.
"We are confident our fares continue to offer value for money with many discounted fare options for the regular traveller."
