First-ever Nottinghamshire Day music festival set to begin
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
The first-ever music festival that will celebrate Nottinghamshire Day is due to begin later.
The day is intended to recognise and celebrate people, heritage, arts, culture, world-famous legends and sporting pedigree.
A flag raising ceremony was held at Newark Castle on Thursday to mark the second Nottinghamshire Day.
The festival will begin at Sherwood Forest on Saturday and run from 11:00 to 20:00 BST.
Nottinghamshire County Council said the event would seek to celebrate some of the county's young and up-and-coming artists.
Hosted by local soul and R&B star Rob Green - who also has his own show on BBC Radio Nottingham - the line-up includes 15 acts from the county, including Southwell's Betsey B and Remy CB, Ashley Westlake and Jess Fisher, from Mansfield, and Retford band Semper Dowland.
Mr Green said: "I'm so proud to be from such a creative county.
"It's going to be so exciting to be able to get together and celebrate our community in all its diversity and creative richness."
Council leader and Conservative MP for Mansfield, Ben Bradley, added: "We are very proud to be holding the first-ever Nottinghamshire Day Festival to showcase some of the best things about our county. This includes great music, fascinating history, world-famous legends, top sport teams and a reputation for being pioneers in technology and science."
Entrance to the festival is free, although there is a charge for car parking.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.