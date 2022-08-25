Senior Derbyshire officer set to be new Nottinghamshire chief constable
By Dan Martin
BBC East Midlands
- Published
A senior Derbyshire police officer has been named as the preferred candidate to become the next chief constable in neighbouring Nottinghamshire.
Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry said she planned to appoint Kate Meynell to lead the county's force.
She has spent much of her career with the Nottinghamshire force, and is currently deputy chief in Derbyshire.
Current Nottinghamshire chief Craig Guildford has been appointed to the top job at West Midlands Police.
Ms Meynell has led investigations into some of the most high-profile crimes in the East Midlands, including the murder of 15-year-old Leicestershire schoolgirl Kayleigh Haywood, and the Philpott case - where six children were killed in a house fire.
She recently spent two-and-half years as Nottinghamshire Police's assistant chief constable leading the force's knife crime strategy, and she chaired the regional strategic response to the Covid pandemic.
Her appointment is subject to approval by the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Panel which will hold a confirmation hearing on 21 September.
Analysis
By Jeremy Ball, BBC East Midlands Today
Kate Meynell's a familiar face in Nottinghamshire. She'll be returning to a force where she's spent most of her policing career.
Ms Meynell made her name as a senior detective, leading some of the East Midlands' most notorious murder inquiries.
As Derbyshire deputy police chief, she's led changes to protect vulnerable victims. That'll be a priority as Nottinghamshire's as new chief constable too.
Ms Meynell says she'll bring "passion" and "authenticity" to her new role. That personal touch could help navigate an in-tray full of challenges.
DCC Meynell said: "I'm extremely proud to be named as the preferred candidate to be the next chief constable of Nottinghamshire Police.
"It is my home county, one I love and one in which I am proud to have served for most of my career."
Mrs Henry said: "We had two outstanding shortlisted candidates but after a rigorous selection process I am confident that Kate has what it takes to lead this force forward.
"Kate is an outstanding leader and I am looking forward to working closely with her."
The PCC said the new chief constable would help implement her "Make Notts Safe" police and crime plan, focusing on preventing crime, responding efficiently and effectively to local need and supporting vulnerable victims.