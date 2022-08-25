Police surprise four-year-old boy who lost toys in grassland fire
By Alex Smith
BBC News
- Published
A four-year-old boy who lost a number of his belongings in a fire has been surprised by police officers who turned up at his house with a van full of toys.
The grassland fire in Nottinghamshire on 13 August saw a house and a number of vehicles damaged.
Flames also spread to Harrison's play house and destroyed dozens of his toys.
Police, who have arrested two teenagers on suspicion of arson, learned of Harrison's plight and pledged to help.
PC Colin Bland, of the Mansfield neighbourhood policing team, said officers approached several businesses after the "horrible" experience for Harrison and his family.
"I was genuinely amazed with how much came in in such a short space of time," he said.
"People really were amazingly generous and I was delighted to be able to deliver these toys directly to Harrison.
"He really is a super little boy and it was so rewarding to see his face when we arrived."
Harrison's mother Claire Smith added: "The fire was really upsetting for all of us - particularly for Harrison who lost so many of his toys.
"The police have been really supportive ever since it happened but this was a total surprise for us. PC Bland said he was going to pop over to see Harrison again but this was just totally overwhelming."
A 19-year-old man and 17-year-old boy remain on bail while inquiries into the blaze continue.
