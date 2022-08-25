Construction firm chosen to build A46 Newark Bypass
By Amy Phipps
BBC News
- Published
National Highways has chosen the construction company Skanska to design and build a new bypass in Nottinghamshire.
The A46 Newark Bypass is expected to cost up to £500m and will fill in the dual carriageway gap between Farndon and Winthorpe.
Skanska is already working with National Highways on projects on the M42 and the A428.
Main construction work is expected to begin in 2025.
National Highways said the new bypass would ease congestion for drivers, lower the risk of accidents and give businesses a more reliable connection for trade.
It said the road would also remove traffic bottlenecks on the outskirts of Newark.
In February, National Highways announced its preferred route following suggestions from local communities.
A further public consultation has been planned for October.
The agency said it would present a more detailed proposal and seek local views before submitting it to the planning inspectorate for final approval.
It added the appointment of Skanska, and its design partner Mott MacDonald, was a "major milestone" in the development of the bypass.
Jonathan Willcock, from Skanska, said: "We're taking the lead for this project from the preliminary design stage, which will enable us to more closely align design, consultation and buildability.
"This will help us to identify opportunities to optimise productivity, reduce cost and carbon emissions and deliver the project safely - while leaving a positive legacy for local people."
