Aspley: Three teens arrested after man stabbed in leg
- Published
Three teenagers have been arrested after a 19-year-old man suffered a potentially life-altering stab wound.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to Melbourne Road, Aspley, at about 21:25 BST on Tuesday following reports of an assault.
They arrived to find the teenager had been stabbed in the leg.
A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, while two 14-year-old boys were detained for affray.
All three suspects remain in custody and a cordon is in place while officers continue their investigations.
Det Insp Chris Berryman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a senseless attack that left a young man in hospital with injuries that could've been even more serious.
"It's important that anyone who saw what happened, has any relevant information, or has CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage that could assist us comes forward immediately.
"We are particularly interested in anyone who has footage from Staindale Drive, Melbourne Road, or within Melbourne Park, in Aspley."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.