Nottingham McDonald's stormed by gang of youths
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A group of youths stormed a McDonald's restaurant in Nottingham city centre, jumping over the counter to steal food and drink.
Nottinghamshire Police say up to 50 people, thought to be aged between 14 and 16, piled into the Clumber Street outlet at about 21:00 BST on Sunday.
About seven made their way behind the counter to take food being prepared while others filmed on their phones.
Police said about 20 of the youths abused and threatened staff.
No arrests have been made but a police investigation is under way.
The force said there were also reports the gang congregated outside another McDonald's in Milton Street, Nottingham, about an hour later but they had left the scene when officers arrived.
Footage appearing to show the Clumber Street incident has been shared on social media.
A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "We are treating this incident very seriously.
"This is a commercial burglary as the group forced their way behind the counter of a business and stole food and soft drinks.
"It is completely unacceptable.
"No arrests have been made yet, but we will be working with the Clumber Street McDonald's and carrying out CCTV inquiries to find those responsible."
