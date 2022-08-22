Rainworth: Man dies after car crashes into house
A 67-year old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a house.
Officers were called to the scene of the crash in South Avenue, Rainworth, at about 11:10 BST on Friday.
Robert Crowder was pronounced dead at the scene, while two passengers - Mr Crowder's granddaughter and his friend - were injured.
Extensive structural damage was caused to the house which was unoccupied at the time, police said.
Two other parked cars also suffered damage during the crash.
Sgt Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "Robert has tragically lost his life following this incident and our specialist trained officers are working to offer his family support at this incredibly sad time.
"Our thoughts remain with Robert's family and friends who have asked for their privacy to be respected at this extremely difficult time."
Mr Crowder's granddaughter suffered minor injuries and his friend was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.
