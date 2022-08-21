Beeston: Arrest after man 'forced into car and robbed'
A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after another man was forced into a car and belongings were stolen from him in Nottinghamshire.
The victim was targeted whilst walking home in Redwood Crescent, Beeston, on 12 August.
Tobacco and food was stolen from him and he was pushed out of the vehicle shortly after.
The force said it spotted a car believed to be involved in The Park area of the city on Friday.
A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery.
