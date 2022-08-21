Tobias White-Sansom: Vigil held in memory of man who died in Spain
A vigil has been held in memory of man whose family is calling for an investigation after he died in Spain.
Tobias White-Sansom, 35, a father-of-two from Nottingham, died on 31 July, five days after an incident at a Magaluf nightclub.
Crowds gathered in Old Market Square in Nottingham city centre on Saturday evening to pay tribute to him.
His family is calling for answers over his death and say they have made an application for an independent autopsy.
The "Justice for Toby" event saw musicians including N-Dubz singer Tulisa and rapper Bru-C attend.
Mr White-Sansom's mother, Lolly Thompson, believes her son was pinned down by security staff following a row over him removing his T-shirt.
The family believes Mr White-Sansom was then arrested by police, beaten and injected with a tranquiliser before suffering a cardiac arrest and being taken to hospital.
After several days in a coma, they were advised by doctors to allow his life-support machine to be switched off.
'Absolutely devastated'
"I'm absolutely devastated," his mother said. "I adored him. He couldn't go 24 hours without texting, calling or videoing me.
"The whole family felt that we wanted to pay tribute to Toby with a vigil called 'Justice for Toby', because of the circumstances of his death.
"Toby had a lot of friends, a lot of people who loved him dearly and we feel it's been so unjust what happened in Majorca."
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) says it has been in contact with Spanish authorities.
Guardia Civil, the Spanish civil guard, said in a statement: "Upon the arrival of the Guardia Civil police, this man was violent and police reduced him to be assisted by medical services.
"He was taken to the hospital for treatment. There, once while he was being assisted, he was arrested for a crime of injury."
