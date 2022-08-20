Sherwood: Teenager arrested after police confronted with knife
A teenage girl has been arrested after police officers were confronted with a knife in Nottingham.
Officers were responding to reports of a disturbance at Winchester Street in Sherwood, shortly after 05:00 BST on Friday, Nottinghamshire Police said.
When a girl was seen holding a knife, police drew their Taser for protection, but it was not discharged.
She was ordered to put the weapon down and was arrested, while the knife was recovered.
Two officers were kicked during the arrest and suffered minor injuries, the force said.
The 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of affray and common assault of an emergency worker.
Det Sgt Rob Palethorpe said: "We treat reports of this nature extremely seriously and will not tolerate this sort of violent behaviour."
