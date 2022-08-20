Darren Davis: Third murder charge after man fatally stabbed
An 18-year-old has become the third person to be charged with murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Nottingham.
Darren Davis, 46, was attacked in Radford Boulevard at about 15:45 BST on 10 August and died in hospital later that day.
Nottinghamshire Police arrested Levalle Likutu, from Radford, on Thursday and he has now been charged with murder.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.
It comes after Faheem Younis and Ryan Aziz were remanded in custody on Thursday.
Younis, 41, of Ilkeston Road, Radford, and Aziz, 34, of Ilkeston Road, Radford, will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
A 47-year-old man arrested in connection with Mr Davis's death was also released under investigation.
