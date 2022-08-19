Darren Davis: Teenager latest arrested in Nottingham murder probe
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed in Nottingham.
Darren Davis, 46, was attacked in Radford Boulevard at about 15:45 BST on 10 August and died in hospital later that day.
Two men appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday after being charged with murder, and have been remanded in custody.
They will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
A 47-year-old man arrested in connection with Mr Davis's death was also released under investigation.
