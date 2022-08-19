Worksop: Murder charge after woman found dead
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Nottinghamshire.
Mckyla Taylor, 27, was discovered at an address in Lowtown Street, Worksop, shortly after 02:00 BST on Tuesday, Nottinghamshire Police said.
David Jackson, 66, of Lowtown Street, Worksop, has now been charged with murder.
He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court later.
Det Insp Kaz Smithson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our thoughts at this time remain with Mckyla's family, who are being supported by specially-trained officers."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.