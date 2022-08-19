Nottingham Paw Patrol show rescheduled after kids left crying
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A live show based on popular cartoon series Paw Patrol that was cancelled at the last minute leaving children in tears has been rescheduled.
Two live performances of the show were cancelled at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena on Wednesday.
One affected parent said they were "so pleased" that the show had been rescheduled.
Tickets will be automatically transferred to the new show which will start at 16.30 BST on 4 September.
Families had already taken their seats for the first of the two performances when they were cancelled due to cast illness.
Important news!— PAW Patrol Live UK (@PAWPatrolLiveUK) August 18, 2022
We are pleased to announced the rescheduled date for the PAW Patrol Live! "Race To The Rescue" Nottingham shows that were unable to go ahead yesterday.
Please read our post here for more info: https://t.co/U3mscOCgen 👈 pic.twitter.com/PeE7vq2uO5
Karlie Torrance, whose children were left in tears after the cancellation, said she was delighted that the show had been rescheduled.
She said: "We are so, so pleased.
"I hope we get our original seats that we paid extra for as they are condensing two cancelled shows down to one."
A statement from the arena said anyone who cannot attend the new date will need to contact their point of purchase.
An arena spokesperson said: "We apologise again for the inconvenience caused to customers.
"Ultimately, due to multiple cast illnesses there was no way of making these shows happen.
"However, we look forward to welcoming everyone at the rescheduled date."
The arena said ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase, but it may take time due to the merging of the two performances.
