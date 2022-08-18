Cause of Ranskill tyre fire 'undetermined'

Scene of fire overnightNottinghamshire Fire and Rescue
The fire involved around 1,000 tyres and a number of scrap cars

Firefighters have been unable to confirm the cause of a blaze at an industrial site, nearly two weeks after it began.

Crews were called to tackle the fire in Ranskill on 5 August after hundreds of tyres and several vehicles went up in flames.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue said the cause has been recorded as "undetermined".

Firefighters are staying on site to help damp down the area.

The fire service said the flames had been fought in "difficult conditions"

Lucie Poxon, fire investigation manager, said the service was working with Nottinghamshire Police "who suspect this fire was started deliberately".

"Due to the significant damage that the fire has caused, our fire investigation has not been able to determine a cause despite our thorough investigating," she said.

"We know this incident has had a huge impact on local people and nearby businesses and we would like to thank everyone for their support as we work to bring the incident to a close."

The smoke was visible for miles around at the fire's height

