Darren Davis: Two charged with murder after fatal stabbing
Two men will appear in court after being charged with murder relating to a fatal stabbing in Nottingham.
Darren Davis, 46, died in hospital on 10 August after being stabbed in Radford Boulevard at about 15:45 BST.
Police said Ryan Aziz, 34 and of Ilkeston Road in Radford, and 41-year-old Faheem Younis, of Graham Street in Radford, will appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
A 47-year-old man previously arrested has been released under investigation.
Nottinghamshire Police also confirmed a 39-year-old man has been released without further action, having been arrested in connection with the case.
