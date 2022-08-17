Worksop: Heavy rainfall causes flash flooding in town
Heavy rain has caused flash flooding in a town in Nottinghamshire that forced some rail and bus services to be suspended.
The downpour in Worksop happened on Tuesday evening following weeks of hot and dry conditions.
The town's Bassetlaw Hospital said a large amount of standing water on its site had caused operational issues on its internal roads.
It asked people only to attend the hospital if "absolutely necessary".
Videos posted on social media show roads in the town under water.
Some also show cars submerged and flooding inside a supermarket.
At 18:40 BST, Northern railway reported its services between Worksop and Lincoln were cancelled or delayed due to flooding in Worksop.
Stagecoach said it was also unable to operate buses in the town centre.
#Worksop Our services are currently severely disrupted due to heavy flooding in Worksop Town Centre. We will not be operating any services from Worksop bus station until further notice.— Stagecoach East Midlands (@StagecoachEMid) August 16, 2022
Most of the rail and bus services have since been able to resume as normal, but more rain has been forecast for the area on Wednesday morning.
