River Trent: Body found in search for missing man in weir
- Published
A body has been found in the search for a missing man in water along the River Trent in Nottinghamshire.
A 39-year-old man went missing in the Stoke Bardolph Weir in Radcliffe-on-Trent on Sunday evening.
Specialist divers found a body at about 08:00 BST on Tuesday following extensive searches of the water on Monday.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time to come forward.
Ch Insp, Chris Sullivan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This is a tragic incident that has resulted in a man losing his life.
"We are currently investigating what happened and would like to speak to any additional witnesses who have yet to come forward.
"Our thoughts today are with the man's family and friends at what we know will be an extremely difficult time."
