Ricky Gervais's After Life-inspired Nottingham bench replaced
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A bench inspired by the final series of a Ricky Gervais TV show about loss has been replaced after being vandalised.
The After Life bench in Nottingham's Arboretum was one of 25 donated to councils by streaming service Netflix and suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).
Nottingham City Council said residents had been "rightly angry and upset" after the bench was vandalised in May.
It said a replacement bench had now been installed.
A council spokesman said its public realm teams and Nottingham City Homes had tried to repair the bench.
"Unfortunately it was too badly damaged, so we had to contact Netflix and tell them what had happened," he said.
"We are delighted to say they... sorted us a replacement bench."
The bench was installed in the park earlier this month.
"The benches... are there to give people to reflect, talk to somebody and get things off your chest," the spokesman added.
Audra Wynter, portfolio holder for highways, transport and parks at the city council, previously described the bench as a "symbol of hope and support to many people off the back of the series, which shone a light on loss, bereavement and mental health".
Nottinghamshire Police said at the time of the vandalism they were working to identify the offenders.
The force has been contacted to ask if there has been any progress.
In After Life, the main character Tony, played by Gervais, was often seen sitting on a bench in the churchyard where his wife is buried.
A woman played by Penelope Wilton, whose husband is also buried in the cemetery, often sat beside him.
The bench was the setting of their conversations across all three series, as Tony dealt with his grief.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.