Darren Davis death: Three murder arrests after man fatally stabbed
- Published
Three more men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Nottingham.
Darren Davis, 46, died in hospital on Wednesday after being attacked in the Radford Boulevard area at about 15:45 BST.
A 31-year-old man, previously held on suspicion of murder, has been released under investigation.
Two men, 34 and 41, were arrested on Saturday, with a 47-year-old man also detained on Sunday.
Det Insp Melanie Crutchley, who is leading the investigation, said: "A team of detectives has been working around the clock to investigate what happened to Darren and to get justice for him and his family.
"We have already reviewed a very large amount of evidence and are still keen to speak with drivers with dashcams who were in the Radford Boulevard and Ilkeston Road areas between 3.30pm and 5.30pm.
"It is quite possible that they may have recorded a vital piece of evidence that helps us to identify Darren's killer or killers and bring them to justice."
