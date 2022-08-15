Harworth: Man arrested after firefighters tackle farmland blaze
- Published
A man has been arrested after firefighters tackled a huge blaze on farmland in Nottinghamshire.
The fire, which broke out near Marina Drive in Harworth, saw 30 hectares of crops burn on Saturday at about 14:30 BST.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said the fire might have been started by an attempt to burn waste paper in a nearby garden.
The force added a 37-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of arson.
Officers are warning others to be careful when lighting fires during bouts of hot and dry weather.
Ch Insp Heather Maelor, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We cannot stress enough how easy it is for fire to spread during the current hot and dry weather.
"Any attempt to burn even the smallest amount of material in the open can easily cause a very large blaze that puts property and lives in danger."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.