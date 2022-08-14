House and vehicles damaged in Mansfield grassland fire
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A house and a number of vehicles have been damaged during a large fire in Nottinghamshire.
Police were called to a report of a grassland fire on Breckbank, Mansfield, at about 14:55 BST on Saturday.
There were no reports of any injuries but several houses in nearby Maunleigh were evacuated as a precaution.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said people were allowed to return to their homes at 16:30.
Police closed Barringer Road, Old Mill Lane and Ravensdale Road, in Mansfield while the fire was brought under control.
Sgt Joseph Hall, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "We would urge anyone who witnessed what happened or has any information at all that could assist our enquiries to get in touch.
"This incident should serve as a reminder to everyone about the dangers of lighting fires in grasslands, especially in hot weather like we're experiencing this weekend."
