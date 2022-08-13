Police investigating Nottingham stabbing death make appeal to drivers
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Police investigating the death of Darren Davis - who was stabbed in Nottingham on Wednesday - have appealed to drivers that may have information.
The 42-year-old father was attacked "in broad daylight" at about 15:45 BST in the Radford Boulevard area.
Nottinghamshire Police said it was close to the Ilkeston Road, which was busy with traffic at the time.
Officers would like to speak to all motorists who were in the area at the time.
Det Insp Melanie Crutchley said: "Even if you drove down there but didn't notice anything, we would still like to talk to you.
"Any piece of information you can provide, however small or insignificant it may seem, could make a massive difference to unlocking the truth and assisting our investigation."
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
He remains in custody after police were given extra time to question him.
