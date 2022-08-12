Fire crews tackle field blaze near busy road
- Published
Fire crews have used specialised equipment to tackle a blaze in a field in Nottinghamshire.
The service were called to reports of smoke coming from a field near the A52 and the Wilford Hill cemetery in Edwalton shortly after 12:30 BST.
Firefighters have used water packs and beaters to fight back flames which were spreading to nearby woodland.
Four crews were sent to the scene from the Stockhill and London Road stations.
The fire covered 1.5 hectares (15,000sqm) of land but has now been extinguished.
Three crews remain at the scene to dampen down any hotspots.
Nottinghamshire Fire Service said they were also dealing with a number of garden fires which were started by "controlled burns".
They have again asked people to be cautious when out in the countryside and said to refrain from lighting any bonfires on private land.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.