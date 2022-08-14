Nottinghamshire Pride event attended by thousands
Organisers of a city's first full Pride event since the pandemic have said it was wonderful to see thousands of people returning for it.
Nottinghamshire Pride took place on 30 July around the city with the theme We See You.
The event, which ran in support of the region's LGBTQ+ community, attracted 15,000 people to its march.
This was up on the previous, scaled-back celebration which drew 9,000 people.
Nottinghamshire Pride chair Leigh Ellis said he was thrilled with the success of the day.
"We were expecting a good turnout but this far exceeded our expectations," he said.
"The atmosphere was joyful and so many people have told us what a great time they had.
"It was wonderful to be back in full force.
"This event serves as a call to people to support our LGBTQ+ community and all those whose voices sometimes go unheard.
"With this year's theme, we wanted to shine a light on all marginalised groups, including trans and non-binary, young and older LGBTQ+ people and people living with HIV/AIDs."
Performers included David Bowie tribute band Miss Bowie, Britney Spears tribute act Michaela Weeks and YouTube comedy star Charity Shop Sue also performed a DJ set.
The not-for-profit event has had a presence in the city since 1997.
Craig Martin, co-chair of Nottinghamshire Pride, said: "Pride represents something different to so many different people, and that's what makes it so special.
"We can't wait to see what will happen next year."
