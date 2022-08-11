Nottinghamshire fire service warning to public over heatwave
By Heather Burman
BBC News
- Published
Firefighters have urged people to be careful and help them prevent fires during the expected heatwave.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews attended 243 incidents over three days during July's heatwave.
The Met Office has issued a four-day amber warning for extreme heat, which covers the East Midlands from Thursday.
People have been urged to avoid using barbecues in public and be careful when disposing of cigarettes and glass bottles.
The service said it had also been to 718 grassfires since April this year - 372 more than the same period in 2021.
The Met Office's warning applies to southern and central England, and parts of Wales, from midnight on Thursday until Sunday.
Temperatures are set to reach 35C (95F) in some areas.
On 19 July, during the last heatwave, the fire service declared a major incident when a large fire broke out on farmland at Blidworth.
Several homes were evacuated as about 85 firefighters dealt with the fire, which started in woodland.
Chris Clark, group manager for prevention at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue, said: "We do want people to have fun and enjoy the summer period but do so safely.
"Our ask would be for members of the public to be careful, stay safe, consider what they're doing with disposable barbecues - we really would ask that they're used in a home environment not out in public.
"Make sure litter is disposed of appropriately and another key thing is to stay safe around water."
