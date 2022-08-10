Man sprayed petrol on man and woman and threatened to burn them
A man who used a water pistol to spray two people with petrol, then threatened to set them on fire, has been jailed.
Kevin Costello, 27, sprayed petrol through the window of his van when he got into an argument with one of the victims
Wielding a cigarette lighter, he threatened to set them alight and burn their house down.
Costello, of Cranmer Street, Long Eaton, was jailed for six years at Nottingham Crown Court on Monday.
It happened in George Street, Mansfield, on the evening on 30 September 2021. The second victim was sprayed when she came to help.
After threatening to burn their house down, Costello fled the scene on foot on foot but was later arrested.
During an interview with police, he admitted carrying out the attack, but told officers he had only meant to scare his victims.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.
Temporary Det Insp Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was an incredibly frightening incident for the victims who were at real risk of very serious injury.
"Threatening people in this way is completely unacceptable and I am pleased Costello has now been brought to justice."
