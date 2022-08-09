Eurovision: Nottingham not bidding to host 2023 contest
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
Event organisers in Nottingham have decided the city will not submit a bid to host Eurovision next year.
The show, which has a worldwide television audience of more than 180 million people, will be staged in the UK in 2023 due to the war in Ukraine.
Nottingham City Council had considered bidding but said it did not meet the wider capacity requirements for an event of this scale.
Cities in the running include Leeds, Liverpool, Brighton, and Newcastle.
David Mellen, leader of Nottingham City Council, said the city had a world-class arena, hotels, restaurants and bars but it would not be enough.
He said: "We have carefully considered the criteria which potential host cities are required to meet ahead of submitting a formal application.
"Unfortunately, despite having a great venue, a vibrant and diverse community and excellent green transport links, Nottingham doesn't meet the wider capacity requirements for an event of this scale.
"Sadly, we have collectively decided not to put forward a bid on this occasion."
Greg Nugent, chair at The Nottingham Project, agreed the city would "probably fall short" of what was needed to stage Eurovision.
It had been hoped the Motorpoint Arena would have been able host the event next spring.
It would have needed to be available to the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) for an extensive period of time.
Its chief executive Martin Ingham said the venue had already committed itself to other shows.
The BBC and the EBU will decide which city will host the event.
A decision is expected to be announced in the autumn.
