Kirkby homes face power cuts as fire crews battle blaze
- Published
A number of properties in Nottinghamshire could face power outages as fire crews battle a blaze.
Six engines are fighting a grass fire which started on land off Coxmoor Road, Kirkby on Monday afternoon.
Locals have been advised to close doors and windows due to the quantity of smoke in the area.
Electricity pylons are also involved in the fire so crews are warning that some properties may experience power outages.
They have asked anyone who experiences power cuts to get in touch with their local provider.
Coxmoor Road is closed at the junction with Newark Road.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.