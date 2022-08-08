Appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Nottingham cinema

Anyone who recognises the man in the CCTV image has been asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police

Police have released an image of a man they want to trace after a woman was sexually assaulted whilst watching a film at a cinema.

The victim was assaulted at Showcase Cinema in Redfield Way, Nottingham, on 7 July, officers said.

Nottinghamshire Police have issued a CCTV image of a man who they believe may have information which would help their inquiries.

Anyone who recognises him has been asked to contact the force.

PC Poppy Castle, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was an upsetting incident for the victim and, having carried out CCTV enquiries, we would now like to speak with the man in the image as we believe he can assist with the investigation."

