Beeston: Man arrested after illegal vapes found in van
- Published
A van driver was arrested and a haul of illegal vapes were discovered after police pulled him over in Nottingham.
Officers stopped the van on the A52 Derby Road in Beeston following reports of the vehicle being driven dangerously.
Police say they smelt cannabis at the back of the vehicle and suspected the driver may have been under the influence of drugs.
The driver tested positive for cannabis after completing a roadside drug wipe.
Following a search of the van, cash was recovered along with a large quantity of vapes - and the majority of the vapes were found to be illegal.
A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possession of criminal property after the van stop on Thursday.
When officers searched a property linked to the driver, more boxes of vapes were found.
