Police thank residents as tyre fire responders get free ice creams

Firefighters police free ice creamsNottinghamshire Police
Ranskill residents bought ice creams for firefighters and police dealing with the blaze

Firefighters and police officers dealing with a major blaze received a sweet treat as residents thanked them for their work with free ice creams.

Crews were called to a scrap yard at an industrial site in Ranskill, Nottinghamshire, on Friday to deal with a blaze involving hundreds of tyres.

Fourteen fire engines were involved in the operation at one point and crews remain at the scene.

Nottinghamshire Police has confirmed it is being treated as arson.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue
The fire involves around 1,000 tyres and a number of scrap cars

The force's West Bassetlaw team posted on Facebook to thank the public "for their support at the various cordons, providing much-needed refreshments".

It said: "Ranskill residents have also all chipped in to fund an ice cream van to attend the area to provide ice creams for emergency service personnel.

"Everyone on site was very grateful on a hot day."

On Monday morning, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire still presented a risk to residents, and urged anyone living nearby fire to keep doors and windows closed.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service
The fire service said the flames had been fought in 'difficult conditions'

