Fans delighted at Nottingham Forest's Premier League return
Nottingham Forest fans have spoken of their delight at the club's return to the Premier League after more than two decades.
The Reds kick off their top flight comeback with a trip to Newcastle United.
Fan Tom Newton, 34, is making the trip to St James's Park with his father and uncle.
He said: "I've been a Forest fan since 1993, when I was five. It's really exciting to be back."
Mr Newton said he and his family planned to drive up, due to the rail strikes.
"My dad is 61, so he remembers the glory days. He's seen the good times but, apart from that early part of my life, the last few years have been pretty bleak," he said.
"I don't think it's really sunk in yet that we are back."
He said he was looking forward to seeing how players such as Brendan Johnson fared in the top flight.
"Also Jesse Lingard, who is one of the most high-profile players we have signed," he said.
He said he knew the season would be tough but he hoped his team would follow in the footsteps of clubs such as Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who have stabilised and thrived since promotion - Leicester spectacularly so.
"I think it's too far-fetched to say we can be like Leicester but they have set the blueprint," he said.
Michaela Wilkinson, 45, from Wollaton is also making the trip up to Newcastle with her family.
"I am very, very excited," she said.
"Twenty-three years is a long time to wait for this game, so I am thrilled to be going.
"I'm going to be wearing the T-shirt I wore to Wembley because it's my lucky T-shirt now."
"I think just going, to drive to Newcastle, to park and get that atmosphere will be amazing.
"I just hope we get behind them whatever happens."
