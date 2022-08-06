Nottingham Museums buy last known portrait of DH Lawrence
By Amy Phipps
BBC News, East Midlands
- Published
A portrait of the writer DH Lawrence, which is thought to be the last one painted while he was alive, has been bought by Nottingham Museums.
Lawrence, who was born in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, was most famous for his controversial novel Lady Chatterley's Lover.
The portrait was bought from a private collector in the US with funding from several organisations.
It has been put on display in Newstead Abbey's Historic House.
Lawrence has been considered one of the most significant authors of 20th century literature.
The portrait was painted by the Dutch artist Joep Nicolas in 1929.
He was the brother-in-law of novelist Aldous Huxley, who was a friend of Lawrence.
In 1929, while travelling from Spain to Germany, Lawrence stayed at Huxley's home in Suresnes, France.
Nicolas was also staying and took the opportunity to paint Lawrence's portrait.
Lawrence died the following year after earlier diagnoses of tuberculosis and malaria.
A spokesperson for Nottingham City Council, which owns Nottingham Museums, said it managed to buy the painting with funding from the V&A, Arts Council England and The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
Councillor Pavlos Kotsonis, from the city council, said: "It is fundamental to Nottinghamshire's cultural importance and we believe it will mean a great deal to many people.
"It is also a celebration of Nottingham's rebellious literary history."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.