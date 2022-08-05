Ranskill tyre fire prompts warning to residents
A fire involving about 1,000 tyres has led to residents in part of Nottinghamshire being told to keep windows and doors shut.
Emergency services were called to an industrial site in Ranskill at 10:23 BST after thick smoke was seen.
Nine crews, along with the aerial ladder platform, have been deployed to bring the flames under control.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was being assisted by colleagues from Derbyshire.
An investigation into the cause is expected to start as soon as the area is safe.
There are currently no reports of any injuries.
