Mansfield: Biker foiled by pothole during police chase
- Published
A speeding motorcyclist fell off his bike after hitting a pothole as he tried to outrun officers, police said.
Jack Norman was spotted speeding and going through a red light in Rock Hill, Mansfield by officers on 26 March.
He rode off but fell after hitting a hole in an unmade section of Eakring Road.
Norman admitted dangerous driving and was sentenced to 10 months in youth detention suspended for two years at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
The 19-year-old, of Northfield Close, Sutton-in-Ashfield, was riding a silver Yamaha motorcycle, which had previously been reported stolen at the time of the crash.
He reached speeds of nearly 70mph in residential areas before passing through a second red light at the junction of Oak Tree Lane, the force said.
After the fall, pursuing officers recovered his bike from the side of the road before using a police dog to track the offender down.
Norman also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and was ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for three years.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156.
PC Haddon Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was an extremely reckless display of riding that could very easily have caused very serious injury to Norman himself or other members of the public.
"As many others have found out in the past, running from the police is never a good idea. It only makes things worse and ensures a harsher punishment.
"I hope this incident - and the very real threat of a custodial sentence if he offends again - will give him all the motivation he needs to stay out of trouble in the future."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.