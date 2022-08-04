Sheffield United player set for trial over fan assault charge

Oli McBurnie arriving at courtPA Media
Oli McBurnie was present in court to deny the charge

A Championship footballer is to face trial over allegations he assaulted a fan during a pitch invasion.

Sheffield United player Oli McBurnie pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault by beating at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

Nottingham Forest supporters ran on to the pitch following the home team's Championship play-off semi-final victory on 17 May.

The trial is due to start on 7 December at the magistrates court.

Forest, who went on to earn promotion to the Premier League, won 3-2 on penalties after the tie against United ended 3-3 on aggregate.

Home fans then invaded the pitch and Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp was headbutted by a supporter who was later jailed.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics