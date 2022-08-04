Nottinghamshire councils ponder winter 'warm rooms' scheme
By Will Jefford and Anna Whittaker
BBC News
- Published
A number of Nottinghamshire councils are looking into plans to establish "warm rooms" for local people who cannot afford heating this winter.
The idea could see community spaces - also known as "warm banks" - open for locals struggling to pay their gas and electricity bills.
Average energy bills are expected to rise again in October to £3,360 a year.
It is estimated the increase will put millions of people in the UK into fuel poverty.
A number of local authorities in Nottinghamshire are looking at the idea of dedicated "warm rooms" over winter.
Newark and Sherwood District Council has set up a working group to "explore what is needed to support residents, tenants and businesses through the cost of living challenges".
Meanwhile, Bassetlaw District Council says it is "in discussions with our partners in the public, health and voluntary sectors, actively looking at a range of options that could support vulnerable residents".
Mansfield District Council and Rushcliffe Borough Council also say they are exploring the option.
Meanwhile, Derek Higton, service director at Nottinghamshire County Council, said phase three of its Household Support Fund would start from September 30 to provide food and fuel support for residents.
He added: "We will also be supporting residents through the Nottingham Energy Partnership by offering advice on practical home energy improvements, targeted training, comprehensive energy advice and referral for boiler installation, home insulation and adaptations to people over 60 and families with young children."
Shoana Qureshi-Khan, deputy director at Radford Food Bank in Nottingham criticised the idea of warm rooms as "archaic".
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, she said: "The warm banks idea is better than nothing - but are we really at that stage?
"It is ludicrous. We are the fifth richest economy in the world and food banks are normal now. It is really poor.
"It will be a hideous winter for them. Where is the dignity and humanity in having warm spaces for people to gather? It's appalling."
