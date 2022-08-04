Pictures show damage caused by Nottinghamshire Council Council fire
Images showing part of a council building which was damaged in a fire have been released by the fire service.
Twelve fire crews tackled the blaze at Nottinghamshire County Council's headquarters, County Hall, on 28 July.
The blaze, which was caused by an electrical fault, was contained to one area of the building due to effective safety doors, the fire service said.
However, the pictures show one corridor was badly damaged by fire, smoke and water.
A 20-hour investigation found that the blaze started after a lighting fixture and nearby wiring in a ceiling void overheated.
It started at about 11:45 BST with firefighters remaining on scene for more than three hours. No-one was injured.
Despite the significant damage, the fire service said it could have been more severe if the building's fire doors had not worked.
Firefighter Tim Marston, who was involved in the investigation, said: "The fact that the affected floor had well-fitting automatic fire doors that functioned correctly, is a testimony as to why the most severe fire and radiated heat damage was contained to one area, leaving adjacent stairwells clear to aid evacuation."
Derek Higton, the council's service director for place and communities, said officers had been working to minimise the disruption caused by the fire.
"It goes without saying that we'd like to thank the public and our staff, who I must stress followed our fire safety regulations correctly and without panic, for their continued patience in this challenging period for us," he said.
