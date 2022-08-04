Man pulled knife on shop workers over bed refund
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
A man has admitted pulling a knife on shop workers in Nottingham and demanding a refund for a bed.
Kevin Davies stormed into the Bulwell store and immediately started yelling at staff to give him his money back.
The 67-year-old then pulled a large knife from his jacket and threatened staff, telling them: "If I don't get the money, it'll be inside you".
He was sentenced to a three-year community order after admitting robbery and possession of a bladed article.
Davies, of Robin Hood Drive, Hucknall, bought the king-sized bed from the store on 27 December 2018.
However when staff called him in January 2019 to let him know that the bed had arrived, Davies asked them to delay the delivery.
Despite an agreement being in place, he returned to the store two days later and demanded a refund while holding the knife.
The money was refunded but he warned staff to stay away before leaving the store.
Davies was sentenced to the community order, with 10 rehabilitation days, at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday.
He was also handed an indefinite restraining order.
PC Adam Scotney, of Nottinghamshire Police's city knife crime team, said: "Davies' actions that day were completely uncalled for and would've been very distressing for everyone in the store.
"Thankfully, nobody was hurt during this incident, although it is clear this was a very dangerous situation in which things could've gone very differently and resulted in someone being seriously injured."
