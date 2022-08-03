Teenager stabbed in assault on Sneinton street
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital with a stab wound after being assaulted in Nottingham.
An air ambulance carrying medics landed close to the scene, in Sneinton, where the victim was being treated.
The 19-year-old's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, said police.
The Nottinghamshire force has appealed for witnesses, and anyone who may have recorded CCTV or dash-cam footage, to contact them.
Emergency services were called to Lower Eldon Street shortly before 15:30 BST.
The air ambulance carrying medics landed at nearby City Link. After being treated, the victim was taken to hospital by land ambulance.
Ch Insp Paul Hennessy said: "Officers were on the scene within minutes and enquiries are still ongoing to establish what happened.
"We have stepped up high-visibility reassurance patrols in the area as we continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.