Alex Belfield trial: Former BBC presenter found guilty of stalking
A former BBC radio presenter has been found guilty of stalking four people including broadcaster Jeremy Vine.
However, Alex Belfield was found not guilty of stalking four other people he was accused of targeting.
Belfield, who now runs a YouTube channel called The Voice of Reason, told jurors he had legitimate reasons for his online communications.
The 42-year-old, from Nottingham, is due to be sentenced on 16 September.
Mr Belfield was not accused of physically stalking the complainants, who were mostly current or former BBC staff.
Instead, he made YouTube videos about them, posted messages on social media, and sent emails either to them or about them.
In his closing speech to jurors Belfield said he had a right to freedom of speech, and some of the communications were in his role as a journalist, holding the BBC to account.
The full wording of the charges stated that he "pursued a course of conduct that amounted to harassment" of the complainants, which caused them "serious alarm or distress" and "amounted to stalking".
He was found guilty of this offence in relation to only two of the complainants - BBC Radio Northampton presenter Bernie Spedding, who is known as Bernie Keith, and videographer Ben Hewis.
In relation to Jeremy Vine and theatre blogger Philip Dehany, he was found guilty of two lesser offences of "simple" stalking.
