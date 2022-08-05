Alex Belfield trial: Former BBC presenter found guilty of stalking
A former BBC radio presenter has been found guilty of stalking four people including broadcaster Jeremy Vine.
However, Alex Belfield was found not guilty of stalking four other people he was accused of targeting.
Belfield, who now runs a YouTube channel called The Voice of Reason, told jurors he had legitimate reasons for his online communications.
The 42-year-old, from Nottingham, is due to be sentenced on 16 September.
