Junior doctor plans to take on 'bonkers' British triathlon challenge
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News
- Published
A junior doctor is planning to take on a "bonkers" British triathlon to raise as much money as possible for charities that supported her grandparents.
Meg Pragnell, from West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, plans to climb the Three Peaks, swim some of its largest lakes and cycle between the three.
Dr Pragnell, who works in Chesterfield, said she hoped to raise about £6,000.
She plans to support the Alzheimer's Society and the hospice that cared for her grandfather.
'Wonderful work'
She said: "I've never attempted anything like this before.
"I've done the odd triathlon but I've never attempted anything on this scale."
Dr Pragnell, 25, said she planned to start the challenge on 18 September and has been fundraising online. She will begin by climbing Ben Nevis, before cycling to Loch Lomond.
After swimming across the water, she will then cycle to - and swim - Windermere, before climbing Scafell Pike.
Finally, she will swim across Wales's largest lake Llyn Tegid, before climbing Snowdon.
She said: "I've conjured up this totally ridiculous, bonkers plan to raise as much money as possible for Alzheimer's Society and St Michael's Hospice."
She said the hospice, in Hampshire, had cared for her grandad Rod - known as Pops - during the last few months of his life when he had pancreatic cancer.
"The care he received was phenomenal and I know he would love for me to do this to say thank you," she said.
"A year after we lost my grandad, my grandma was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and the Alzheimer's Society has been a great support.
"In the last few years, my family have become acutely aware of the wonderful work both these charities do and they both mean an enormous amount to me.
"I'm really passionate about the work that they do and it will be an honour to represent them during the TriPeaks Challenge."
Hannah Godley, Alzheimer's Society community fundraiser for Nottinghamshire, said: "We are in awe of Meg's plans to take on these events and Alzheimer's Society will be backing her all the way."
