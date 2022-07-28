Nottingham University Hospital Trust will not contest prosecution over baby death
A hospital trust will not contest a criminal prosecution over the death of baby, NHS bosses have confirmed.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) last month announced it will prosecute Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust over the death of Wynter Andrews.
Wynter died 23 minutes after she was born by Caesarean section in September 2019.
A coroner said her death was "a clear and obvious case of neglect".
Health watchdog the CQC has launched an investigation looking into the care of baby Wynter and her mum Sarah Andrews at the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham.
The probe comes after an inquest heard that Mrs Andrews had been admitted to hospital six days after initially suffering contractions.
Doctors decided to perform a Caesarean section but the baby died less than half an hour after she was born.
In a document seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the trust, which runs the QMC and City Hospital, said it will "accept whatever outcome the court sees fit, with a sincere apology and a commitment to ongoing improvement".
The document added that NUH does "not intend to contest this prosecution".
Medical Director Keith Girling told the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the trust's board meeting: "We accept the findings of the CQC in relation to Wynter Andrews.
"It's an awful case for which we are very sorry. We let the Andrews family down and we didn't give the care that we should've done. We recognise that the things the CQC found were right and we accept."
Chair of the board Nick Carver added: "We issue our deep and profound apologies and our absolute determination to improve in the future.
"Sadly we can't change the situation. What we can do is be absolutely committed to making change as soon as possible."
NUH, where maternity units are rated inadequate, is also facing a wider inquiry by experienced midwife Donna Ockenden, who will start work in September.
Mr Carver said he and the incoming Chief Executive Anthony May, who is due to start in September, have written to Ms Ockenden "assuring her of our full support".
He added: "We are keen that we learn from past experiences and improve services for women of the future."
