Nottingham Forest stadium redevelopment plan approved
By Will Jefford
BBC News
- Published
Plans to expand Nottingham Forest's City Ground have been approved by councillors.
A scheme to redevelop the City Ground was first put forward in 2019 but has been given greater urgency since the club's promotion to the Premier League.
The total cost for the project is now expected to be in excess of £94m.
Rushcliffe Borough Council's planning committee voted to approve plans which will see the ground's capacity increase to 35,000 at a meeting on Thursday.
Councillors voted for the plans by 9 to 2 following a lengthy debate.
Committee member Mike Gaunt said: "This application is fantastic for Forest and the whole of Nottinghamshire."
The club previously said it was important to ensure its home remained on the banks of the River Trent, rather than relocating to a newly-built stadium.
Forest have played at the City Ground which has a current capacity of about 30,000 since 1898, but the stadium has not seen any major development for 25 years.
The approved plans include the rebuilding of the Peter Taylor Stand to create 5,000 more seats as well as public space and parking.
Documents show the club has also applied for permission in principle to build a 13-storey apartment building.
It is anticipated the development would be phased over a number of years, with the stadium needing to be completed prior to the housing.
The club would in part sell the housing site to fund the stadium's construction, the documents say.
They would also pay £470,000 towards community infrastructure such as schools and health care.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.